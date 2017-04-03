ManTech Persuades Judge To Flip $1.5M Firing Verdict

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 5:43 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has erased a $1.5 million verdict for a former NASA Mars mission engineer who said he was fired by defense contractor ManTech after reporting unauthorized access to engineering files, ruling that the trial evidence wasn’t up to snuff. U.S. District Judge Christina Snyder said Friday that the verdict in favor of engineer David Lillie and against his former employer ManTech International Corp. wasn’t supported by evidence in a February trial. Lillie claimed he was fired by ManTech in February 2015 for reporting that the government agency in charge of the project, the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, had given...

