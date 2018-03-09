WageWorks Says Gov't Contract Dispute Lets It Slip Stock Suit

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 10:56 PM EDT) -- Benefits administrator WageWorks urged a California federal court to toss a consolidated class action accusing it of lying about its financials, arguing that top brass at the company did not deceive investors, but rather mistakenly expected profits that never materialized for services performed under a lucrative government contract the company inked in 2016. The other defendants in the suit — WageWorks former Chief Executive Officer Joseph L. Jackson, its former Chief Financial Officer Colm Callan, and financial advising firms and individuals who are alleged to have artificially inflated the price of the stock — joined in seeking the dismissal of the...

