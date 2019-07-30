Real Estate Rumors: Axpo, Reading, Moody Bible Institute

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 10:05 PM EDT) -- Swiss energy company Axpo has reached a deal to lease 8,443 square feet of space on Fifth Avenue in New York, Commercial Observer reported on Tuesday. The firm is taking space at 575 Fifth Ave., a 40-floor building owned by MetLife and Beacon Capital Partners, and will move to the new digs in the fourth quarter, according to the report. The City of Reading, Pennsylvania, is considering purchasing a 50-acre industrial site from the Reading Redevelopment Authority, the Reading Eagle reported on Monday. The Reading Redevelopment Authority has been close to selling the site on multiple occasions, and in 2015 BioNitrogen...

