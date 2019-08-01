Real Estate Rumors: Acier, Cboe, Thomas Neary

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 8:04 PM EDT) -- Acier Holdings is hoping to get $40 million with the sale of a redevelopment site in downtown Newark, New Jersey, The Real Deal reported on Thursday. The company is seeking to sell a 0.62-acre site at 289-301 Washington St. and has enlisted Meridian Capital Group to market the site, Real Deal said. Acier paid $10.1 million for the site in late 2017, according to the report. Chicago Board Options Exchange's parent company Cboe Global Markets is close to a deal to lease roughly 175,000 square feet at the Old Main Post Office in Chicago, Crain's Chicago Business reported on Wednesday, citing...

