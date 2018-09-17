Flyers Rip JetBlue's Atty Docs Request In Kickbacks Suit

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 4:41 PM EDT) -- Air travelers asked a Florida federal court Monday to quash JetBlue's request for communications from their counsel Leon Cosgrove LLP, calling it a "calculated campaign of harassment" in an escalating battle over claims the airline took kickbacks in exchange for selling trip insurance to consumers. The flyers said JetBlue Airways Corp. has taken the "extraordinary step" of subpoenaing Leon Cosgrove and one of the firm's former partners John D. Bosco, who had previously represented lead plaintiff Milita Dolan in unrelated matters, according to motions for a protective order and to quash the subpoenas. They say the airline shouldn't be allowed to...

