Parents Seek Class Cert. In Pop Warner Concussion Suit

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 6:34 PM EDT) -- Parents whose children played Pop Warner football are seeking class certification in a suit accusing the youth league of hiding brain injury risks and using inadequate helmets, saying they want to bring awareness of such injuries to parents and players. In a motion filed Friday in California federal court, co-plaintiffs Kimberly Archie and Jo Cornell said that with more than 250,000 children participating in Pop Warner football each year and several questions of law common to all class members, such as whether the organization misled parents on the safety of the program, class certification is appropriate. Attorney Boris Treyzon of Abir Cohen...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS