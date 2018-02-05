Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

ICE Must Explain Latest Alleged Violations Of Notice Rules

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 5:13 PM EDT) -- A Boston federal judge on Monday ordered U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to explain why it has allegedly failed to give detained immigrants proper notice of their custody reviews, the same problem for which the judge reprimanded the agency last year.

A certified class of undocumented immigrants and their U.S. citizen spouses said last week that, for at least seven out of 13 detained class members, ICE violated federal regulations for a process known as post order custody review. U.S. District Judge Mark L. Wolf ordered the agency to file a response by Tuesday to "address why the court should not...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Massachusetts

Nature of Suit

Habeas Corpus - Alien Detainee

Judge

Date Filed

February 5, 2018

