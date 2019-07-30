EEOC Roundup: 7 Things You May Have Missed

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 8:44 PM EDT) -- As July comes to a close, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has launched a suit accusing the University of Miami of paying a female political science professor far less than a male colleague and reached an approximately $100,000 deal to end its suit accusing a California-based tea chain of looking the other way as a manager harassed young women employees. Here, Law360 looks at seven recent EEOC litigation developments. EEOC v. University of Miami The EEOC on Monday launched a suit against the University of Miami for allegedly paying political science professor Louise Davidson-Schmich less than it paid her male...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS