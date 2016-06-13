Google Settles Balloon IP Suit Ahead Of Trial

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 10:32 PM EDT) -- Google reached a confidential settlement in a patent infringement dispute on the brink of trial, resolving allegations that the tech giant ripped off a smaller company's technology to create a communication platform using floating balloons in the stratosphere to provide wireless internet to those on the ground. On Monday, U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman vacated the trial set to begin later this week, after Space Data Corp. and Google's parent company Alphabet Inc. told the court they had agreed to settle the case. In 2016, Arizona-based Space Data launched the suit alleging that Google's Project Loon, which uses balloons placed...

