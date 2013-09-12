Pratt & Whitney May Still Escape $1B Toxins Suit

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 6:12 PM EDT) -- Property owners who sued aerospace company Pratt & Whitney for $1 billion in damages over alleged contamination from a nearby plant can't nix the manufacturer's bid to end the consolidated suits, a Florida federal judge ordered Monday. U.S. District Judge Kenneth A. Marra said the fact that the court struck the company's summary judgment motion earlier in the proceeding does not "justify the same result at this much more advanced stage of the case." Pratt & Whitney argued in its motion that the owners didn't show how the company caused a cancer cluster and a stigma that drove off would-be buyers from...

