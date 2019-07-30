5 Best Practices To Avoid TCPA Wrong-Number Claims

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 12:46 PM EDT) -- On July 10, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois preliminarily approved a settlement in which Wells Fargo agreed to pay $17.85 million to settle a nationwide class action alleging violations of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. The complaint alleged that Wells Fargo had sent automated calls and texts that were intended for account holders to “wrong parties” — i.e., consumers who were not actually the account holders Wells Fargo was attempting to reach. The settlement class encompasses individuals who received calls from Wells Fargo in connection with collecting or servicing of loans or accounts, or fraud alert...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS