Texas Man Guilty Of Conspiracy In China Trade Secrets Case

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 5:22 PM EDT) -- A Houston man accused of helping a Chinese manufacturer steal trade secrets from a U.S. drilling company was convicted Monday of one count of conspiracy and acquitted of two other counts. Shan Shi, a naturalized U.S. citizen, was convicted by a jury in the District of Columbia of one count of conspiracy to commit theft of trade secrets related to a high-tech undersea foam that the U.S. Department of Justice says China wanted. Shi allegedly helped Chinese manufacturer CBM-Future New Material Science and Technology Co. Ltd., or CBMF, poach employees from Trelleborg Offshore in Houston in order to get the technology...

