Coogi Says It Has 'Every Right' To Biggie-Linked Fame

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 6:19 PM EDT) -- Coogi, an apparel company that's suing the Brooklyn Nets over special-edition jerseys, is arguing that it has "every right" to benefit from its connection to the late Brooklyn rapper Notorious B.I.G. Known for a line of colorful sweaters popularized by the rapper in the 1990s, Coogi was responding to the NBA team's efforts to end a lawsuit that claims the Nets violated trademark law by selling Biggie-themed jerseys that riff on Coogi's multicolored motif. In pushing to end the case, the team argued that Coogi is unfairly trying to claim proprietary rights over Notorious B.I.G.'s persona, but the designer told a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS