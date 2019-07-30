MeToo Defendant Bankruptcies Can Delay, Not Deny, Justice

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 3:08 PM EDT) -- In this #MeToo era, as survivors have bravely come forward to tell their stories, institutions and organizations who used their power to cover up abuse for decades now face a reckoning. And with this reckoning have come bankruptcy filings that threaten to prevent those most impacted from receiving justice and holding the abusers and enablers accountable. I represent more than 400 survivors of sex abuse by Catholic clergy and Boy Scouts of America, and have also represented former Olympic and U.S. national team gymnasts who were abused by Larry Nassar. More and more defendants, particularly those facing sexual abuse claims as...

