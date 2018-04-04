Utah, NM Say EPA Contractor Can't Recoup Gold King Costs

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 7:42 PM EDT) -- Utah and New Mexico urged a federal court Monday to toss counterclaims by a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency contractor in the multidistrict litigation over the 2015 Gold King Mine spill, saying the company is seeking payback for cleanup work it hasn't shown it has performed. Environmental Restoration LLC lodged counterclaims July 1 against both states, claiming they had "turned a blind eye" to pollutants others had been dumping for decades into state waters and that they were trying to take advantage of the August 2015 Gold King disaster to make the company shoulder the burden of cleaning up the states' messes....

