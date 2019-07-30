Capital One Hit With Slew Of Suits After Massive Breach

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 11:13 PM EDT) -- Capital One Financial Corp. was hit on Tuesday with a bevy of proposed class actions after it revealed it had been the target of a data heist in which 106 million people had their personal information stolen by a hacker who is now facing federal criminal charges. The logo for Capital One appears on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, a day after the bank revealed a huge data breach. (AP) The Virginia-based financial titan revealed the massive breach on Monday, spurring at least three federal lawsuits, including one in its home state, another in neighboring Washington, D.C.,...

