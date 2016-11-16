Uber Wins Arbitration Bid In Riders' Cancellation Fees Spat

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 4:18 PM EDT) -- Riders suing Uber over its cancellation fees must arbitrate their claims after a California federal judge ruled Monday that they knowingly agreed to the company’s terms of service, including an arbitration provision, when they signed up for Uber’s ride-hailing app. U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg granted Uber Technologies Inc.’s motion to compel arbitration, saying no onscreen obstructions would have prevented plaintiffs Charlotte Epps-Stowers and Robert Verklas from seeing Uber’s terms when they registered for the Uber app. “Although plaintiffs cannot be faulted for lacking the ability to recall the details of their sign-up process with precision, and are to be commended for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS