JPML Won't Combine Hyundai, Kia GDI Engine Defect Suits

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 7:49 PM EDT) -- The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation passed on consolidating 10 proposed consumer class actions alleging certain Hyundai and Kia vehicles had defective engines that could catch fire, saying a batch of suits already centralized in California is nearing a global settlement. The JPML on Monday rejected a bid from consumers in one of the 10 suits — the so-called Musgrave action in Northern California — to centralize pretrial proceedings for the suits in the Central District of California. The panel said five of the suits have already been consolidated into the Hyundai and Kia Engine Litigation in the Central District of...

