Enterprise Didn't Mess With Texas Landowner In Pipeline Fight

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 8:01 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court said Tuesday that an Enterprise Products Partners unit can't be sued for allegedly interfering with a landowner's prospective business deal when it won a court order blocking him from construction activities that it said put its underground pipelines at risk. A panel of the Fourteenth Court of Appeals affirmed a lower court's dismissal of the landowner's breach of contract, tortious interference and other claims against Enterprise Products Operating LLC and related entities. Chambers County, Texas landowner Keith Jannise brought the counterclaims after a temporary restraining order barred him from driving heavy equipment over the pipelines, pursuing construction...

