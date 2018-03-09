Diamond Resorts' Timeshare Exit Suit Kept Alive

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 9:33 PM EDT) -- Timeshare giant Diamond Resorts can proceed with its lawsuit against DC Capital Law Firm LLP and timeshare exit company Newton Group after a Florida federal court on Tuesday adopted a magistrate judge's findings that Diamond made plausible claims that the firms falsely advertise their services. U.S. District Judge Robin Rosenberg adopted a recommendation from U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart to deny the two firms' motions to dismiss Diamond’s lawsuit accusing them of false advertising, unfair competition, trademark dilution and tortious interference with contracts between Diamond and consumers. Her ruling came on an amended report from Judge Reinhart after a prolonged review...

