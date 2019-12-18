5th Circ. Nixes ACA Individual Mandate But Remands The Rest

Law360 (December 18, 2019, 10:38 PM EST) -- Congressional action has rendered the Affordable Care Act's individual mandate unconstitutional, a split Fifth Circuit panel ruled Wednesday, kicking the rest of the act back to a lower court with an order that it take a more thorough look at the mandate’s severability. In a 2-1, published decision penned by U.S. Circuit Judge Jennifer Elrod, the majority said the individual mandate — previously upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court under Congress' taxing powers — became unconstitutional when Congress scrapped its tax penalty. “Now that the shared responsibility payment amount is set at zero, the provision’s saving construction is no longer available,”...

