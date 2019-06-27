16 States Urge High Court To Review 4th Circ. Trail Ruling

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 6:06 PM EDT) -- A group of more than a dozen states — including Texas, Georgia and West Virginia — urged the U.S. Supreme Court to review a decision by the Fourth Circuit that rejected U.S. Forest Service authorizations for the $5 billion Atlantic Coast gas pipeline to cross parts of two national forests and the Appalachian Trail. The 16 states told the high court on Monday that the Fourth Circuit's decision runs afoul of the Mineral Leasing Act, the National Parks Service Organic Act and the National Trails System Act. The decision could also adversely impact other rights-of-way regimes, the states said, as well as...

