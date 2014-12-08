Cornell Gets Petrobras Docs Unsealed For Arbitration Effort

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 4:19 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge said Tuesday that while he would not order Petrobras to hand over previously sealed documents for a foreign arbitration effort from Cornell University, at least some of those documents can be unsealed. U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff declined to order Petrobras to produce confidential information filed under seal in a sweeping and settled securities class action stemming from a massive bribery scheme, finding that his jurisdiction over the Brazilian oil giant in that case does not extend to Cornell’s current bid for documents allegedly relevant to its related arbitration over Petrobras shares traded in Brazil....

