Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ariz. Car Rental Tax Discriminatory, Supreme Court Told

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 7:12 PM EDT) -- A tax on car rentals that helped fund the construction of sports facilities in Arizona discriminates against out-of-state customers and should be overturned, a class of car rental services recently told the U.S. Supreme Court.

Led by Saban Rent-A-Car LLC, the class asked the high court to reverse an Arizona tax that contributed to the construction and operation of a new stadium for the Arizona Cardinals and to other athletic facilities and tourism because it violated the federal government's dormant commerce clause by burdening out-of-state residents with the surcharge, the July 25 petition said.

The tax violated the dormant commerce clause —...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

July 29, 2019

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies