Swift Strikes $7.3M Deal To End Long-Running Wage Battle

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 5:17 PM EDT) -- Swift Transportation Co. of Arizona has agreed to pay $7.25 million to about 11,000 drivers to put the brakes on a suit accusing the shipping giant of violating California law by failing to pay them for time spent on nondriving tasks and provide meal and rest breaks. The drivers asked a California federal court to grant preliminary approval to the deal in settlement papers filed Tuesday, laying the groundwork to end the nearly decade-old saga that drivers John Burnell and Gilbert Saucillo attempted to take to the Ninth Circuit after being denied class certification in 2016. Recognizing that "uncertainty is the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS