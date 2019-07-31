Wilentz Strikes Deal After $1.5M Loss To Fired Atty

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 4:20 PM EDT) -- Following a $1.5 million trial loss, New Jersey law firm Wilentz Goldman & Spitzer PA has settled its suit with a lawyer who said it pressured and then fired her over her unwillingness to go along with an allegedly unethical class settlement for her clients: Aetna customers who claimed they were cheated on health payments. The firm filed papers Friday in New Jersey state court announcing the settlement with its former lawyer Barbara Quackenbos. Quackenbos won $1.5 million in April when a jury agreed that she was fired for protesting a $120 million class settlement with Aetna that she considered unfair...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS