Facebook Defeats Appeal Claiming It Aided Hamas Attacks

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 8:51 PM EDT) -- Facebook beat an appeal Wednesday in the Second Circuit over claims it unlawfully provided Hamas with a communications platform that enabled terror attacks its members carried out against five Americans in Israel between 2014 and 2016. The appellate panel affirmed the lower court's ruling that Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act bars the attack victims' claims because it prohibits treating online service providers as the publishers of the content. The panel also dismissed their foreign law claims, saying they lacked the proper jurisdiction and most of the plaintiffs were improperly joined. The plaintiffs — which include the estate representatives and...

