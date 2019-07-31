TV Networks Sue Aereo-Like Streaming Service

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 12:53 PM EDT) -- The major television networks filed a copyright lawsuit Wednesday over a streaming service called Locast that retransmits broadcast content to internet users, setting the stage for a potential sequel to the cord-cutting legal battle over Aereo. Founded by a former Dish Network executive, Locast believes it can operate legally under an obscure exemption to federal copyright law that allows nonprofit services to "boost" broadcast signals to those who can't receive them. But ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox said in the new lawsuit that Locast goes far beyond what that carveout was designed to do, instead simply offering something akin to a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS