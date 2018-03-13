Groups Want To Merge Travel Ban Waiver Suits

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 8:29 PM EDT) -- A group of U.S. citizens and green card holders asked Tuesday to combine two potential class actions over the federal government’s waiver program for President Donald Trump's travel ban, months after telling a California federal judge that they opposed merging the cases. While each case had some “unique” claims, both lawsuits importantly allege that the U.S. Department of State violated the Administrative Procedure Act by disregarding its own procedures while granting individual waivers of the travel ban in certain cases, the plaintiffs said. Their stipulation to combine the cases comes months after the government’s unsuccessful bid in February to consolidate the...

