NY1 Discriminated Against Pregnant Anchors, New Suit Says

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 6:04 PM EDT) -- Charter Communications was hit with a second lawsuit Wednesday alleging it discriminates against older, female on-air talent at its NY1 station, with two women claiming they were fired after becoming pregnant and that managers favored younger journalists. The complaint follows a similar one brought in June by five current female news anchors who claim that since Charter Communications merged with Time Warner Cable in 2016, they have been sidelined in favor of younger on-air talent with less experience. In the new suit filed in Manhattan federal court, Thalia Perez and Michelle Greenstein both said they were discriminated against after becoming pregnant...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS