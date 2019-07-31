SkyWest Airlines Wants MDL For Flight Attendant Pay Suits

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 7:33 PM EDT) -- SkyWest Airlines Inc. asked the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation on Tuesday to bring three proposed class actions by thousands of flight attendants alleging wage-and-hour law violations under the purview of an Illinois federal judge who is already presiding over two of the cases. U.S. District Judge John J. Tharp Jr. has already heard two of the lawsuits brought in Illinois beginning in 2015, making him familiar with the matters at hand, SkyWest says. A third case was filed in March in California federal court. It’s much more efficient to have one judge in one jurisdiction evaluate the same compensation scheme...

