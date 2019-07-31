Hack Victim Wants Capital One Suits Combined In MDL

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 5:47 PM EDT) -- One day after at least five lawsuits were filed against Capital One over a massive data breach, a man whose personal information was compromised is seeking to consolidate the suits in Washington state where the alleged hacker's criminal trial will likely take place. Michael Fadullon told the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation on Tuesday that four suits against Capital One should be transferred to the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, where he filed his suit. Fadullon said the criminal trial of alleged hacker Paige A. Thompson in that court will provide key information that will play...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS