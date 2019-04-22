Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Drug Distributor's Ex-CEO Faces May Trial Over Opioid Sales

Law360, New York (July 31, 2019, 8:35 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Wednesday set a May trial date for the former CEO of New York drug distributor Rochester Drug Co-Operative Inc. for selling prescription opioids to pharmacies despite clear evidence the drugs were being diverted for illicit use.

U.S. District Judge George Daniels set a May 4 trial date for Laurence Doud in the first of its kind criminal case against a drug distributor and its executives over the alleged unlawful distribution of oxycodone and fentanyl and conspiring to defraud the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

Prosecutors say the misconduct stretches back to 2012. RDC — one of the...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

New York Southern

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

April 22, 2019

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

