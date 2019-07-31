Mont. Investor Gets 2½ Years For Galanis Tribal Bond Fraud

Law360, New York (July 31, 2019, 7:23 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Wednesday sentenced a Montana investor to 2½ years in prison for his role in a scheme led by serial fraudster Jason Galanis that defrauded pension funds and a Native American tribe by misappropriating proceeds from over $60 million in tribal bonds. U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams handed down the term for Bevan Cooney, who was also ordered to forfeit over $9.5 million and was held jointly and severally liable for over $43.7 million in restitution. Cooney, 46, was convicted at trial last year alongside Jason Galanis’ father, John Galanis, and former private equity firm director...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS