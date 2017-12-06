FTC Warns Consumers Won't Get Full $125 In Equifax Deal

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 8:20 PM EDT) -- Consumers seeking a previously announced $125 payout option in the Equifax data breach settlement won't receive anywhere near that amount because of "overwhelming" interest, and should choose free credit monitoring instead, the Federal Trade Commission said on Wednesday. The agency, which last week announced a deal with Equifax to settle federal, state and consumer claims stemming from a breach that exposed personal data for 147 million people, said that agreement set aside just $31 million to pay for the cash option out of a compensation fund of at least $300 million. The massive amount of cash claims already filed by consumers,...

