Amgen, Teva Antitrust MDL Over Sensipar Going To Del.

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 4:56 PM EDT) -- The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation on Wednesday said a Delaware federal court is the best place to centralize four proposed class actions and one individual complaint accusing drug giants Amgen Inc. and Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. of striking an unlawful deal to pull a generic version of the calcium control drug Sensipar off the market. Consolidating the suits and having a single judge to oversee them would prevent duplicative discovery, the JPML said. The panel noted that the cases share "common factual issues" stemming from allegations that the companies' anti-competitive agreement prevented consumers from gaining access to the cheaper version...

