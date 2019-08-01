Conn. Lawmakers Push Gambling Bill As Slot Revenue Dips

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 8:06 PM EDT) -- Connecticut lawmakers have floated a bill that would allow the Mohegan and Mashantucket Pequot tribes to operate a Bridgeport casino and conduct sports wagering and internet gambling, saying the plan would give the state’s gambling industry a needed boost as it faces increased competition and decreased slot revenue. The Connecticut Jobs and Revenue Act, announced Wednesday and backed by a bipartisan group of state lawmakers from both the House and Senate, would authorize an entertainment and gambling facility in Bridgeport, calling for a minimum investment from the two tribes of $100 million. The bill also would let the tribes conduct sports...

