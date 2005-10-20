Objectors Had No Role In $6B Swipe Fee Deal, Court Told

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 7:22 PM EDT) -- Merchants who secured a multibillion-dollar swipe fee settlement with Visa Inc., Mastercard Inc. and a group of banks urged a New York federal judge Wednesday not to grant legal fees to objectors to the original deal, arguing that the objectors played no part in increasing the payment amount. The retailer and merchant objectors only contested the injunctive part of the original 2012 deal and the notice to be sent to would-be class members, the main merchant class said Wednesday, meaning the R&M objectors had nothing to do with increasing the settlement amount to roughly $6.3 billion. “R&M objectors’ objections contributed nothing...

