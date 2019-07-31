Tribune Media, Nexstar To Unload Stations In $6.4B Merger

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 10:36 PM EDT) -- Tribune Media Co. and Nexstar Media Group Inc. have agreed to divest broadcast television stations in 13 markets in order to resolve a suit filed by the U.S. Department of Justice and move forward with their planned $6.4 billion merger, the DOJ said Wednesday. The media behemoths settled with the DOJ — along with Illinois, Pennsylvania and Virginia — the same day the agency and the states filed a suit looking to block the merger in Washington, D.C., federal court, according to court filings. Had the companies not agreed to offload the TV stations, Nexstar's plans to acquire Tribune Media would've...

