7th Circ. Says NJ Atty Not Allowed To Pursue Former Clients

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 5:28 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit has refused to revive a bundle of suits brought by a New Jersey attorney in an effort to collect money from a former client, saying that the attorney has repeatedly ignored a court order barring him from trying to collect and the lower courts were right to dismiss his claims. The appellate court said Wednesday that W. James MacNaughton, a commercial litigator in Newton, New Jersey, did not properly challenge the 2015 court order that said he must stop trying to collect on a judgment related to a dispute between his former client and a Russian-language television company,...

