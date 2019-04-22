Apple Wants Out Of $1B Suit Pinning False Arrest On Face ID

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 5:52 PM EDT) -- Apple is looking to exit a $1 billion suit filed by an 18-year-old New York student who says the tech giant used its facial recognition technology to falsely identify him for a number of shoplifting charges in its retail stores, saying he failed to show any misidentification was intentional. The student's suit accuses Apple and Security Industry Specialists, a contractor that provides security in Apple retail locations, of negligence, defamation and emotional distress, among other charges. Apple told a New York federal court Wednesday that the suit should be dismissed because the company isn't responsible for police arrests absent malicious intent....

