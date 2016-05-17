Boston Mayor Wanted Fest With Or Without Union, Aide Says

Law360, Boston (August 1, 2019, 6:49 PM EDT) -- A former top adviser to Boston Mayor Marty Walsh told a federal jury Thursday in the extortion trial of two City Hall aides that the mayor simply wanted "the show to go on" amid concerns a music festival was not using union labor in 2014. Joseph Rull, who was Walsh's chief of operations from January 2014 to February 2015, testified that one of the defendants, Timothy Sullivan, told him the local chapter of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees wasn't happy the Boston Calling music festival was a non-union production. Rull said he told Sullivan that Walsh wanted the event to...

