Investors Want Cert. In Stock Suit Against Israeli Media Mogul

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 9:27 PM EDT) -- American investors in Israeli telecommunications company B Communications Ltd. on Wednesday urged a Manhattan federal court to certify their class action, alleging that stock drops they suffered are fallout from an illicit attempt at self-enrichment by an Israeli media mogul. The shareholders accuse B Communication's controlling shareholder, businessman Shaul Elovitch, of using his stake in several companies to reap nearly NIS 1.1 billion ($313.4 million) at the expense of investors — money they say was then funneled into other Elovich-owned companies in an effort to pay down vast debts. Describing the events leading up to their suit as a "textbook example of insiders lining...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS