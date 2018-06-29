Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

3rd Circ. Takes Caesars Off The Hook For Pension Liability

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 3:28 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Thursday said Caesars Entertainment Corp. cannot be held liable for ending some contributions to a pension plan after closing an Atlantic City, New Jersey, casino, because the company is still making such payments for work done at its three remaining casinos in the resort town.

In a precedential opinion, a circuit panel affirmed a New Jersey federal court ruling last year that nixed an arbitration award finding that Caesars was on the hook for partial withdrawal liability payments to the multiemployer pension fund of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 68, whose members provided engineering work...

Appellate - 3rd Circuit

3896 Other Statutes

June 29, 2018

