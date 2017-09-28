Uncertainty On Forfeiture Delays Calif. Trader's Sentence

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 3:49 PM EDT) -- The sentencing of a California trader convicted of participating in an insider trading scheme surrounding Life Time Fitness got delayed Thursday after an Illinois federal judge said he realized an undecided forfeiture allegation remained on the table. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly told federal prosecutors and trader Eric Weller during his anticipated sentencing hearing that the court hadn’t focused on the fact that the trader faced a forfeiture allegation at trial along with conspiracy and insider trading charges, which he fought before a jury in April. Judge Kennelly asked Weller and the U.S. government to submit briefs regarding whether Weller has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS