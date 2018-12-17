DOD Pauses Screening Policy For US Resident Enlistment

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 10:04 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Defense has temporarily halted a policy requiring a more stringent background check process for permanent residents who enlist in the military while it tests a new screening policy, the Trump administration told the Ninth Circuit. The U.S. Department of Justice said in a letter Wednesday that the Pentagon has adopted what's called an expedited screening protocol, which "uses intelligence, law enforcement, and commercial data sources in order to determine whether an applicant poses allegiance, foreign preference, or foreign influence risks," a DOD spokesperson told Law360. The Pentagon had changed its policy for permanent residents and others in...

