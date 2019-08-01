Calif. High Court Will Likely Apply Dynamex Retroactively

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 3:11 PM EDT) -- Imagine you’re coaching a football team that has been thoroughly pummeled by the opposition and the game is just about over. You’re all set to admit defeat and head into the locker room when the referees signal out of the blue that you will get one more last-gasp chance to score and somehow salvage a win. Unfortunately, you’ll need to throw a 99-yard Hail Mary to get the job done. Not an impossible task, but definitely an uphill battle with the odds firmly stacked against you. That’s the way many California businesses must feel in the wake of the U.S. Court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS