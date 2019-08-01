American Airlines Challenges NYC Paid Sick Leave Law

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 6:34 PM EDT) -- American Airlines hit the New York City Department of Consumer Affairs with a federal lawsuit Thursday accusing the city of unfairly trying to enforce its paid sick leave law on an industry regulated by the federal government. American Airlines argued that the city regulation, enacted in 2014, is preempted by the federal Airline Deregulation Act — the broad federal law that overrides any state regulations "related to a price, route or service of an air carrier" — and violates the commerce clause of the U.S. Constitution, which says Congress regulates foreign and interstate commerce. The suit comes just one week after...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS