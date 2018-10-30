Riddell Helmet Co. Beats Bid For Cert. By Ex-Football Players

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 4:49 PM EDT) -- The makers of Riddell football helmets won't have to face class claims by former football players who accused the company of selling defective helmets, an Illinois federal judge ruled Thursday, saying the case hinges too much on individual questions that "utterly destroy" the class allegations. BRG Sports, which makes Riddell football helmets, convinced a judge to strike class claims by former high school and college players who say they suffered injuries due to helmet defects. (AP) U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly granted BRG Sports Inc.'s request to strike class claims by more than a dozen former players who sought to...

