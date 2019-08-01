Ex-Brixmor Heads Indicted 3 Years After Accounting Scandal

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 8:17 PM EDT) -- Three years after resigning amid an accounting scandal, the former CEO and chief financial officer of Brixmor Property Group Inc. were criminally charged by Manhattan prosecutors in an indictment unsealed on Thursday. Brixmor president and CEO Michael Carroll and CFO Michael Pappagallo stepped down in February 2016 after the shopping-center operator admitted to regulators that some of its accounting and financial personnel were "smoothing income items, both up and down" to create the illusion of consistent same-property income growth across quarters. The following October, the company revealed that prosecutors in Manhattan had launched an investigation into Brixmor related to the altered...

